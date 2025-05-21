Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 21 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is rapidly advancing towards becoming the world's third-largest economy and is prepared to lead the knowledge-based global economy, an official statement said.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday inaugurated the Tech-Fin Delivery Centre of Cognisant India at GIFT City. He began his address by congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Armed Forces on the resounding success of Operation Sindoor.

Patel emphasised that modern technology played a significant role in the success of Operation Sindoor. Under the Prime Minister's leadership, technology has been given utmost importance across all sectors. As a consequence of the Digital India Mission initiated by the Prime Minister, the country's technological landscape has undergone a significant transformation over the past decade, effectively making technology accessible to the everyday citizen, the statement said.

The Chief Minister welcomed Cognizant's arrival in Gujarat, stating that under the Prime Minister's guidance, a conducive environment has been created for emerging sectors and technologies in Gujarat.

He further added that India possesses the world's most affordable intellectual manpower. Under the Prime Minister's leadership, there is an increased focus on critical technologies such as AI and semiconductors.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel remarked that Gujarat has a track record of being at the forefront of the Prime Minister's vision and mission. Gujarat is also taking the lead in making India a leader in both the world's soft power and the knowledge-based economy. Three semiconductor plants are set to commence operations in Gujarat. The state government is committed to establishing an AI-based ecosystem in the state and promoting AI-based industries.

He further stated that by initiating the AI Centre of Excellence in GIFT City, a robust platform has been created in the state to bring together experts, businesses, and startups for new solutions. The Global Capability Centre Policy has also been announced to encourage Global Capability Centres in the state. Major global companies are showing keen interest in leveraging this policy to commence their operations in Gujarat.

Chief Minister added that GIFT City was established in the state due to the unique vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With the presence of several global companies setting up their facilities here, Gujarat has emerged as a global leader. GIFT City has, in a way, developed a robust ecosystem of talent, technology, and innovation.

On this occasion, Principal Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology Mona Khandhar, and officials of the company were present. (ANI)

