Ahmedabad, May 28 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday launched various projects worth Rs 585 crore of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

He launched the projects through video conference from Gandhinagar.

These projects included phase-2 of the Sabarmati Riverfront development from Dafnala till Indira Bridge on the eastern side of the city, a government release said.

While the entire project of developing 11 km stretch under phase-2 is estimated to be of Rs 850 crore, Rupani on Friday launched the phase-2 by performing the ground-breaking for various works worth Rs 95 crore for the initial stretch between Dafnala and Sadar Bazaar.

During his speech, the chief minister said the phase-2 of the riverfront development will be as attractive and eco- friendly as the phase-1, which is almost complete.

The total length of both phase-1 and phase-2 is around 35 kms.

Rupani thanked the Centre, Ministry of Defence and Army Cantonment Board here for transferring 1.30 lakh square meters of land near Dafnala for the riverfront development under phase-2, the release said.

The 11 km stretch will be greener in comparison to the phase-1 stretch and it will be designed in such a manner that people passing from riverfront road will be able to see the river as well as green patches, the CM said.

A barrage-cum-bridge has also been planned across the river to store water in the river for the 11 km stretch of phase-2, he said, adding that the bridge would directly connect areas like Sabarmati, Chandkheda and Motera with the airport.

In all, the chief minister performed ground-breaking ceremony of the bridge, a sports complex, a gymnasium and other phase-2 projects worth Rs 248 crore.

He also dedicated to the people projects worth Rs 337 crore, including a water supply project, an urban health centre, a sub-zonal office, electric buses and renovated anganwadi centres.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)