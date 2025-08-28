Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 28 (ANI): India's first "End-to-End Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Facility" was inaugurated in Sanand, Gujarat, by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The plant has been developed by CG Power.

On this occasion, CM Patel highlighted the strategic importance of the semiconductor sector. He noted that while India had never imagined advancing in this domain, significant investments are now flowing into the sector. CG Power received government approval for the plant in November 2024, and all processes were completed promptly, enabling the plant to commence operations within a year--a moment of pride for Gujarat, according to the Chief Minister's office, as stated in a press release.

The Chief Minister emphasised that Gujarat has consistently led in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a globally competitive India. In line with this vision, Gujarat became the first state in the country to launch a semiconductor policy in 2022, making the state future-ready. Under the Prime Minister's guidance, the state is committed to promoting the sector, with four semiconductor plants approved in Gujarat--the only state in India with four plants set to operate simultaneously.

He expressed confidence that chips manufactured in Gujarat will drive India toward Aatmanirbhar (self-reliance) in semiconductors. He further stated that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is rapidly emerging as the world's third-largest economy. Global experts project India's contribution to the global economy could reach 20 per cent in the near future, and international rating agencies have upgraded India's credit rating, reflecting strong economic fundamentals.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted that India has approved 10 semiconductor projects, with Gujarat's Sanand and Dholera projects progressing rapidly. He praised CM Patel and the state team for their efficiency.

He noted that under PM Modi's vision, India aims to become a semiconductor hub, with Gujarat leading the way through its pioneering semiconductor policy. CG Power's Sanand plant is set to produce India's first domestically designed and manufactured chip. He also emphasised skill development, with 270 universities training youth in semiconductors, and 70 universities already designing and manufacturing 25 chips, a feat achieved by very few countries globally.

Industry Minister Balvantsinh Rajput stated that the inauguration of the Sanand semiconductor plant marks Gujarat's emergence as a key hub in the sector. He praised PM Modi's guidance, noting that since the launch of Vibrant Gujarat in 2003, the state has witnessed unprecedented economic and industrial growth.

The Minister highlighted Gujarat's leadership in emerging sectors such as semiconductors and AI, emphasising that state policies, single-window clearances, and strong infrastructure have strengthened investor confidence.

CG Power Chairman Vellayan Subbiah described the plant's launch as a milestone for India, advancing the nation toward self-reliance in semiconductors.

CG Semi's Chairman Girish Chaturvedi delivered the welcome address. DST Secretary P Bharati spoke about the Gujarat government's initiatives and progress in the semiconductor sector.

The event was attended by Sanand MLA Kanubhai Patel, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Technology Sushil Pal, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Industry Mamta Verma, Secretary of the Gujarat State Science and Technology Department P Bharati, CG Semis CEO Jerry Agnes, the Vice President of CG, as well as industrialists associated with CG and the plant's officers and employees. (ANI)

