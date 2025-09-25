Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 25 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited and offered prayers at Bhadrakali Mataji temple in Ahmedabad on Thursday, on the fourth day of Shardiya Navratri.

According to the Gujarat CMO, the Gujarat Chief Minister also participated in the massive cleanliness drive organised under 'Swachhata Hi Seva' and carried out cleaning in the premises of the Bhadrakali temple.

The statewide cleanliness campaign was launched on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, September 17, and will continue until the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2.

Under the Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 campaign, more than 2.97 lakh citizens of Ahmedabad city have voluntarily participated in cleanliness activities so far. Over 1877 metric tons of waste have been collected and scientifically disposed of. Additionally, cleaning has been undertaken on about 5495 main roads, more than 3677 commercial areas, and over 3229 residential areas of the city.

While participating in the cleanliness drive at the Bhadrakali temple premises, the Chief Minister interacted with the students of Rahe Khair Girls High School, Khamasa. He observed the drawings prepared by the students on the theme of cleanliness and encouraged them to continue spreading the message of cleanliness to the masses in this way.

Earlier, on the occasion of Pt. On Deendayal Upadhyayji's birth anniversary, the Chief Minister also offered floral tributes to his statue near Anupam Bridge.

As per the statement, Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain, local MLAs Amit Thakar, Kaushik Jain, Amul Bhatt, Darshana Vaghela, Dinesh Kushwaha, Jitubhai Patel, city leaders Prerak Shah and Bhushan Bhatt, Standing Committee Chairman Devang Dani, office bearers, and officials of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, along with citizens, were present on this occasion. (ANI)

