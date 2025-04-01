Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 1 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has adopted a unique approach to inclusive and transparent governance to accelerate good governance in the state, said a release from Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Tuesday.

This approach aims to enhance administrative processes with citizen feedback, moving towards more effective governance.

To foster a more dynamic work culture in government offices and enhance administrative efficiency, the state government has recently established the Gujarat Administrative Reforms Commission (GARC) under the chairmanship of Dr Hasmukh Adhia. The commission is actively operational.

Within just one month, the commission has submitted its first recommendation report to the state government. Citizens of the state can submit their suggestions on the newly created Gujarat Administrative Reforms Commission (GARC) website.

To effectively implement administrative reforms within the government, feedback and suggestions from the public have been invited. Citizens can share their suggestions and feedback on the GARC website.

This initiative to encourage citizen participation in the administrative reform process--by inviting their suggestions and ideas--will further strengthen the vision of "governance of the people, by the people, for the people" under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the release added. (ANI)

