Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 8 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will start the state-wide padyatra from Junagadh on Sunday as part of the Unity March.

On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, which is being celebrated with the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a unity march will be organised, and the oath of a self-reliant India will be taken.

Chief Minister Patel will start the state-wide padyatra from Junagadh on Sunday, November 9, as part of the Unity March.

On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, which is being celebrated with the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi, this Unity March has been organised by the Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities Department of the state government and the Junagadh District Administration.

It is worth mentioning that on November 9, 1947, Junagadh gained independence from the Nawabi regime and merged with India, a date celebrated as Junagadh Liberation Day.

On this memorable day, marking the merger of Junagadh with India due to the significant contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, organising a walk this year as part of the Unity March is of special importance.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will commence this walk at 7 am on Sunday, at which time Junagadh District In-charge, Gujarat Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Pradyumanbhai Waja, District Co-In-charge, Minister of State for Law Shri Kaushikbhai Vekaria, Junagadh Mayor Shri Dharmesh Poshia, and MLAs and office bearers will also be present.

In this walk, all sections of society, college students, NCC, NSS, My Bharat Volunteers, cooperatives, various political parties, industrial organisations, commercial organisations, religious organisations, local saints, influencers, ex-servicemen and families, sportsmen, progressive farmers, enlightened citizens, workers, social organisations, office bearers of local self-government organisations, self-help groups and a large number of citizens will participate and take the oath of self-reliant India. (ANI)

