New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Congress MP and party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Sunday traced the Indian National Congress's long-standing connection with Gujarat and announced that the next meeting is scheduled for April 8-9 in Ahmedabad under the presidentship of party leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh said, "The Indian National Congress was established on December 28, 1885. It first met in Gujarat at Ahmedabad during December 23-26, 1902, under the presidentship of Surendra Nath Bannerjee. The second time the INC met in Gujarat was at Surat during December 26-27, 1907, under the presidentship of Rash Behary Ghose. The third time the INC met in Gujarat was again in Ahmedabad during December 27-28, 1921, under the presidentship of Hakim Ajmal Khan."

Also Read | Zomato COO Resigns: Rinshul Chandra Steps Down From Food Delivery Platform, Company Confirms in Regulatory Filing.

"The INC met in Gujarat for a fourth time at Haripura during Feb 19-21, 1938, under the presidentship of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The INC met in Gujarat for the fifth time at Bhavnagar during Jan 6-7, 1961, under the presidentship of Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy," it said.

"The INC is meeting in Gujarat for a sixth time in Ahmedabad on April 8-9, 2025, under the presidentship of Mallikarjun Kharge. The Extended CWC will be held at the Sardar Patel Memorial on April 8, and the AICC will meet the next day on the banks of the River Sabarmati between Sabarmati Ashram and Kochrab Ashram," the post read.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Soldier Dies on Duty, Preliminary Probe Points to Accidental Fire From Own Rifle in Kishtwar.

He also provided a full official record of the five INC meetings in Gujarat that took place in the 20th century, with a link on X.

Ahmedabad is gearing up to host the 84th National Convention of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on April 8-9, marking a historic return of the event to Gujarat after a gap of 64 years.

The meeting set against the scenic backdrop of the Sabarmati Riverfront will witness the presence of several Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and KC Venugopal.

Earlier on Saturday, AICC formed a drafting committee for their upcoming meeting scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad on April 8 and 9.

The committee consists of big names such as Sachin Pilot, Bhupesh Baghel, and 13 others. Randeep Surjewala has been named the convenor of the drafting committee. AICC issued a press statement and informed about the development.

Earlier, the AICC approved the proposal to form various committees for effective party organisation ahead of the AICC meeting scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad on April 8 and 9, a press release said.

The AICC issued a press release to inform the public about the development. The press release includes the names of the newly appointed reception committee, coordination committee, accommodation committee, session venue committee, session dias committee, CWC venue committee, and food committee members of Gujarat state.

The Congress top leadership is all set to meet its district presidents in Delhi on March 27, 28 and April 3, as informed by Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on March 18.

The decision was taken at a meeting of AICC general secretaries and state in-charges of AICC, chaired by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. The meeting discussed the AICC session to be held on 8th and 9th April in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)