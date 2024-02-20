Banaskantha (Gujarat) [India], February 20 (ANI): As many as eight passengers were critically injured after the bus they were traveling in rammed into a rickshaw loaded with iron rods at Deesa in Gujarat's Banaskantha.

Visuals showed the rods impaling the bus.

According to sources, the injured were rushed to a government hospital where they are currently under treatment.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

