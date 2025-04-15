Hyderabad, April 15: A 75-year-old woman was murdered by a migrant worker at her house here, who later recorded a video of him jumping on her body, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred in Kushaiguda on April 11 and came to light after the teenager shared the video to a relative of the victim and police were subsequently informed about it on Monday, they said.

The teen, who worked at one of the shops owned by the woman, allegedly killed her by bludgeoning her head with a iron rod, police said. After murdering her, he put a sari around her neck and tied it to the ceiling fan. He then recorded a video of him jumping on the septuagenarian's body on his phone, a senior police official said.

He then went away after locking the house and later shared the video to a relative of the deceased woman. After being informed about the video on Monday, police went to the house and broke open the locks and found the decomposed body of the woman.

The teenager seems to have bore a grudge on the woman, a native of Rajasthan, for allegedly abusing him. However, police said they were verifying all angles. The official added that they were ascertaining whether the teenager is a minor and evaluating his mental condition.