Palanpur, April 1: Twenty-one persons lost their lives while six others were injured on Tuesday after an explosion and blaze ripped through a godown where firecrackers were allegedly stored and manufactured illegally, leading to the structure collapse in Banaskantha district, officials said. The explosion, which occurred at approximately 9:45 AM, flattened the godown in an industrial area near Deesa town, around 30 km from the Banaskantha district headquarters.

"All the deceased persons were originally from Harda and Dewas districts of Madhya Pradesh," said district collector Mihir Patel. He said 21 people were killed and six injured. "The identity of 19 persons has been established, while DNA samples are being taken to identify two others," he said. Banaskantha Firecracker Factory Blast: 18 Killed, 5 Injured After Explosion, Blaze at Firecracker Godown in Gujarat (Watch Videos).

The blast was so intense that it sent body parts of workers flying 200-300 metres away. The impact brought down the RCC slab of the structure. Even family members of workers staying on the same premises were crushed to death after blocks of slabs fell on them, the collector said.

Minister Rushikesh Patel told reporters that seven fire teams, eight ambulances, a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team and four bulldozers were rushed to the site for rescue operations. Superintendent of Police Akshayraj Makwana said the casualties occurred after the slab of the godown collapsed following a blast. Gujarat Firecracker Factory Fire: 13 Dead, 4 Injured After Massive Blaze Erupts at Firecracker Godown in Banaskantha District (Watch Video).

He said forensic teams are trying to ascertain the cause of the explosion. Makwana said the structure- Deepak Traders- was owned by father-son duo Deepak Mohnani and Khubchand Mohnani. "Prima facie, they were stocking firecrackers illegally. Police have registered an FIR, and formed five teams for investigation. A special investigation team (SIT) headed by a Dy SP-level officer has also been formed," he said, adding that some persons have been rounded up for questioning.

Deesa Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Neha Panchal said the godown had initially obtained a licence for storing firecrackers but it was not renewed after it expired on December 31, 2024, due to lapses. "They had applied for renewal of the license after it expired. After authorities found that the unit lacked proper facilities, the renewal process was put on hold," Panchal said.

Panchal stressed that the licence was only meant to store firecrackers. "However, it seems they were prima facie illegally manufacturing firecrackers. Strong action will be taken for operating without permission," she said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the explosion at a firecracker factory in Banaskantha, Gujarat. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. "The local administration is assisting those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the PMO posted on X. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also expressed grief and declared financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured persons.

"The incident of the death of workers due to fire and slab collapse in a firecracker godown in Deesa is heart-breaking. My heartfelt condolences are with the relatives of the deceased in this hour of grief," Patel tweeted. Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav said the untimely death of workers hailing from his state in the incident was saddening.

Yadav on Tuesday night announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured workers. A team of Madhya Pradesh officials headed by a Cabinet minister is headed to Banaskantha for coordination.

Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani demanded that the government provide Rs 1 crore as ex gratia to the families of the deceased and conduct a thorough investigation. "The government is responsible for this tragedy. So far, 18 people have died. Gujarat's BJP government does not seem to care about people's well-being unless it impacts their election results," Mevani said. He asked the government to release the correct toll of people killed in the incident.

AAP's Gujarat president, Isudan Gadhvi, criticised the administration for failing to monitor illegal firecracker factories. "How can illegal factories operate without the administration's knowledge? Strictest action should be taken against those responsible, including BJP leaders and officials. If the government has the will, they should demolish the property of those guilty," he said.