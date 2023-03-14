Visual from the site. (Photo/ANI)

Valsad (Gujarat) [India], March 14 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a chemical company in Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) in Vapi area of Valsad district on Tuesday, officials said.

Two adjacent companies have also been engulfed in the fire.

According to officials, 12 fire tenders are present at the spot.

Firefighting operations are underway.

Further details are awaited on the matter.

In a similar incident, a massive fire broke out in 10 scrap godowns in Vapi area of Valsad district early Tuesday morning.

Upon receiving the information, several fire tenders were rushed to the spot. (ANI)

