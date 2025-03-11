Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 11 (ANI): Transformative efforts were undertaken to protect the environment of Gujarat's Greater Gir region under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was the Chief Minister of the state, said an official release.

According to an official release, strict laws, policies, and schemes introduced during his tenure are now being implemented by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, making Gujarat a safer haven for wildlife over the past one-and-a-half decades, a matter of great pride for the state.

The government continues to promote public awareness and drive conservation efforts, integrating cutting-edge technology to preserve wildlife.

Recognising the importance of scientific monitoring and research in wildlife conservation, a state-of-the-art monitoring unit was established in Gir in 2019, further strengthening these efforts.

This state-of-the-art monitoring unit conducts radio telemetry studies on carnivores and birds in the Gir region.

It also supports wireless communication, manages microchip datasets, and oversees the surveillance of safari vehicles and entry-exit points. By using radio transmitters, telemetry studies track animal movements and behaviours, offering crucial insights for conservation initiatives.

A cutting-edge speed monitoring system has been implemented to prevent animal-vehicle collisions on roads within the protected area. Utilizing sensor-based thermal camera technology, this system detects and measures vehicle speeds, displaying them on LED screens to alert drivers and ensure wildlife safety.

The system is further strengthened with ANPR technology, which scans and identifies vehicle license plates for efficient tracking.

Thermal cameras detect heat signatures of animals and objects, ensuring precise wildlife monitoring even in low visibility and adverse weather conditions.

All essential data, including vehicle movements and wildlife presence, is relayed to the control centre and forest checkposts, enabling quick interventions to prevent wildlife accidents on sensitive roads. (ANI)

