Ballia, March 11: A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her tuition teacher for about 15 days in the Phephana police station area of Ballia district, police said on Tuesday.

The teacher, who's absconding, allegedly raped and performed obscene acts with the Class-4 student who came to his coaching class for the last 15 days, Ajay Kumar Tripathi, station house officer (SHO) of Phephana police station, said. UP Shocker: Man Arrested for Raping His 11-Year-Old Daughter in Maharajganj When Survivor’s Mother Was Away at Her Parents' House.

Police have registered a case against the teacher under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on a complaint lodged by the victim's father, the SHO said, adding that a hunt is on to nab the accused.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.