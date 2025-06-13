Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 13 (ANI): In the tragic accident involving an Air India flight en route from Ahmedabad to London, the Gujarat Government swiftly undertook rescue and relief operations and ensured that the injured were immediately transported to hospitals for treatment with utmost urgency.

Upon being informed of the incident, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel promptly instructed the entire administrative machinery to mobilise for rescue and relief efforts.

"Recognising the severity of the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended full support to the State Government through central agencies. The Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister visited the crash site and met with the injured in Ahmedabad, offering guidance to the State Government on the ongoing rescue and relief operations," read the official statement

At the site of the plane crash, over 250 Army personnel, one team from the Rapid Action Force, and three teams from the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force were deployed to lead rescue and relief operations, an official release said.

It said within just three minutes of the incident, two fire service teams reached the site and rescued over 30 individuals. Equipped with 139 types of fire-fighting equipment, 612 personnel from the fire services worked tirelessly to extricate passengers trapped in the aircraft wreckage and assist injured individuals from nearby areas in receiving timely medical care. To aid in the recovery of bodies and human remains, the police department also deployed a special dog squad.

The London-bound Air India flight crashed minutes after take off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, killing 241 of 242 on board.

The Chief Minister ensured the creation of a green corridor to provide immediate medical attention to the injured, and over 100 ambulances were mobilized for the operation.

At Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, doctors and paramedical teams remained on high alert to provide immediate medical care to the injured. Treatment and care for the victims began under the direct supervision of Health Minister Shri Rushikesh Patel.

Considering the extreme sensitivity and seriousness of the tragedy, the State Government assigned four IAS officers to guide and assist the relatives of the injured and affected passengers at the Civil Hospital. Additionally, a dedicated team comprising 16 Deputy Collectors and 16 Mamlatdars was deployed at the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC), the release said.

To provide accurate information and assistance to the relatives of the passengers, 24x7 control rooms were made operational both at the State Emergency Operation Center and Civil Hospital. The Roads and Buildings Department of the State Government also arranged accommodation and transportation facilities in Ahmedabad for the families of those affected by the crash.

The bodies of eight individuals from nearby residential areas who lost their lives in the incident were identified and handed over to their respective families.

The release said that so far, relatives of around 219 victims of the plane crash have come forward for DNA testing and blood sample collection. Their samples have been collected, and the remaining families are being contacted for the same. Ten teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), comprising 36 experts, are working around the clock (24x7) for this purpose.

Following the accident, around 50 injured individuals were brought to Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. Of these, 16 are being treated as outpatients, while 31 are receiving treatment as inpatients. By this evening, approximately 12 of the injured are expected to be discharged.

Under the guidance of the Gujarat Chief Minister, the state government instructed the respective District Collectors to reach out to the families of passengers residing in various cities and districts. The officials made personal contact to offer condolences and extend necessary assistance. Special teams have also been formed under a structured communication plan to counsel and support the families of the victims, providing them with guidance and emotional strength.

"To assist with operations at the crash site in coordination with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the State Government deployed around 150 personnel from the Municipal Corporation and Roads and Buildings Department, along with 41 dumpers/tractors, 16 JCBs, and 3 excavators, which were kept on standby," the release said. (ANI)

