Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 21 (ANI): On the occasion of the 8th International Yoga Day, the Gujarat government has selected 75 places across the state for the celebration of Yoga Day in the state.

It includes 17 religious places including Modhera Sun Temple and Ambaji Temple, 18 historical places including Dada Harini Vav and Dandi Smarak, the desert of Kutch, and 22 tourist places including the Statue of Unity, and 17 natural beauty places including Mangarh Hill and Saputara.

Approximately 1.5 crore people including many students, youths, young women, elders, and women have joined in the celebration of Yoga Day. The state-level program is being held today at Ahmedabad Riverfront.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi did yoga asana.

The main theme of this year's International Yoga Day was 'Yoga for Humanity'. The main program at the state level was held at Sabarmati Riverfront.

On this occasion, CM Bhupendra Patel said, "This year, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is celebrating the 75 years of independence. Therefore, yoga was celebrated at 75 iconic places in Gujarat."

Talking about the achievement of the Gujarat State Yoga Board, he said, "The Gujarat State Yoga Board was established two years ago under the inspiration of PM Narendra Modi. More than 1 lakh trainers have been passed out from this board in Gujarat and these trainers are teaching yoga to others."

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also appealed to all citizens to make yoga a part of life and to be free from disease by adopting yoga.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings on the eighth International Day of Yoga and said that yoga brings peace to society.

Addressing the main event of the eighth edition of the International Day of Yoga in the heritage city of Mysuru in Karnataka, PM Modi said, "I extend my greetings to all on this 8th International Yoga Day. Today, Yoga is being practised in all parts of the world. Yoga brings peace to us.

The peace from Yoga is not only for individuals, it brings peace to our nations and the world."He said that yoga is not only for any individual but for the entire humanity."Yoga is not only for any individual but for the entire humanity. This is the reason that the theme of International Yoga Day is 'Yoga for humanity'," said PM Modi.

This year the theme for the celebration is "Yoga for humanity".

The theme has been selected after much deliberation/consultation and it appropriately portrays, how during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, yoga served the humanity in alleviating the suffering and in the emerging post-COVID geo-political scenario too, it will bring people together through compassion, kindness, foster a sense of unity and build resilience among people world over.

Prime Minister's Yoga programme at Mysuru is also part of the novel programme 'Guardian Yoga Ring' which is a collaborative exercise between 79 countries and United Nations organisations along with Indian Missions abroad to illustrate Yoga's unifying power that surpasses National boundaries.

As the sun apparently moves from the east to the west across the world, the Mass Yoga Demonstrations in the participating countries, if seen from any one point on Earth, will seem to be happening one after the other, almost in tandem, thus underlining the concept of 'One Sun, One earth'.

The Digital yoga exhibition will showcase the latest technologies like Virtual Reality (VR) to project the history and wisdom of Yoga.

The static exhibition consists of 146 stalls which have been taken up by yoga institutions, Ayush institutions under the ambit of the Government of Karnataka and the Government of India.

Keeping the overarching theme of the 75 years of India's independence the Ministry for Ayush also identified 75 locations for Union Ministers to participate in the Yoga Day celebration.

This year International Day of Yoga 2022 will see many firsts, including the 'Guardian ring', yoga demonstrations by Union cabinet ministers at 75 iconic locations in India and a special digital yoga and static exhibition in Mysuru Dussera Grounds, Mysuru.

According to the Ministry of Ayush, it is expected that as many as 25 crores of people will participate in International Day of Yoga 2022 celebrations across the world.

Earlier, Yog Guru Ramdev performed yoga at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar. Many children and other people also attend the event.

It was during his speech at the UN General Assembly on September 27, 2014, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi first floated the idea of International Yoga Day. The draft resolution passed by India was supported by 177 nations. With universal recognition and growing popularity of Yoga, the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga on December 11, 2014.

The first International Yoga Day was celebrated on June 21, 2015. (ANI)

