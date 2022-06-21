New Delhi, June 21: Counting of Votes for the Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Results will begin tomorrow, June 22 at 8 am. Voting was held for the post of President and Councilor in 18 municipal councils and 28 municipalities on Sunday, June 19. The political future of 3504 candidates is currently locked in EVMs.

Nearly 70 per cent of over 17 lakh voters in Haryana had cast their votes on Sunday to cast their ballots in polls for 18 municipal councils and 28 municipalities amidst minor skirmishes and snags in electronic voting machines (EVMs), officials said.

The main contest is the between the state's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) alliance and the Congress, while the Aam Adam Party, in its maiden contest in the civic body poll, is testing the waters ahead of the 2024 Assembly polls in Haryana. Haryana Municipal Elections 2022: Nearly 70% Voters Turnout Recorded; Results To Be Announced on June 22

In the 2019 polls, the AAP contested on 46 seats of the 90-member Assembly, but faced humiliating defeat with a vote share of just 0.48 per cent. State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh said for 456 wards of 18 municipal councils, 185 candidates were in the fray for the post of President. Haryana Municipal Corporation Elections 2022 Date And Schedule: Voting To Take Place on June 19, Counting of Votes on June 22

The Counting of votes is scheduled to take place tomorrow and the results can be viewed at the News 18 Punjab Haryana Youtube channel.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2022 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).