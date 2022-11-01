Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 1 (ANI): The state government will give an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakhs to the families of the people who died in the Morbi tragedy and Rs 2 lakhs each will be provided from PMNRF, informed the Gujarat Disaster Management minister Rajendra Trivedi on Tuesday.

While the injured persons will be given Rs 50,000 each, added the Gujarat Disaster Management minister.

"Rs 4 lakhs each ex-gratia amount given to the families of deceased by state govt and Rs 2 lakhs each from PMNRF, Rs 50,000 each to injured. 17 persons remain hospitalised. 2 people remain missing," said Trivedi while talking to the mediapersons in Gandhinagar.

Morbi District Collector on Tuesday morning said the death toll reached 135 after one more injured succumbed at the District hospital.

"With one more injured succumbing at the District hospital a while ago, the death toll stands at 135. A total of 14 persons are still hospitalized. One person is still reported to be missing and a search is on for him," said the Morbi District Collector.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed by the Gujarat Police in the bridge collapse incident against private agencies for the attempt to commit culpable homicide and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The Gujarat Police has filed an FIR under IPC sections 304 and 308 in the bridge collapse tragedy. The Gujarat government has constituted a five-member committee to probe the bridge collapse incident.

Police have said that the management agency did not take due care of the quality check of the bridge and kept it open for the people on October 26, displaying severe carelessness.

Reportedly, the bridge was closed for about 8 months for maintenance and the repair work was being completed by a private agency.

State-wide mourning in Gujarat will occur on November 2, for the people who died in the Morbi tragedy.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held at Gandhinagar Raj Bhavan chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The national flag will be flown at half-mast on government buildings in the state on November 2 and no government public functions, receptions, or entertainment programs will be held. (ANI)

