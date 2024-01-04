Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 4 (ANI): A 21-year-old youth battling blood cancer was airlifted from Ahmedabad to Telangana with the help of Gujarat health minister Rushikesh Patel.

The youth was studying in Gujarat's Rashtriya Raksha Shakti University and sought help due to his financial inability to return to his home in Telangana.

The blood cancer patient had become unconscious after which he was taken to Apollo Hospital in Gandhinagar. Normally a person's WBC count is 4000 to 11000 but in this case, it had increased to 4,50,000.

The team of doctors cured the patient by performing a surgery.

The man had sought help from the Health Minister due to financial inability to return. After which, Rushikesh Patel helped the patient return home by airlift and admitted him to the hospital in Telangana. (ANI)

