Surat, Dec 16 (PTI) A sessions court here on Thursday awarded death penalty to a man for raping a 10-year-old girl and later beating her to death with a brick in Pandesara area of Gujarat's Surat city a year ago.

Also Read | Karnataka: Imposter Cop Who Extorted Cash, Mobiles From Public Arrested.

Additional sessions judge N A Anjaria gave the capital punishment to Dinesh Baisane (24), who was found guilty of rape and murder under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Also Read | Ludhiana Shocker: Shopkeeper Robbed Of Rs 88,000 At Gunpoint By Four Armed Miscreants On Chandigarh Road; Probe Launched.

During the trial, public prosecutor Nayan Sukhadwala had demanded death penalty for the convict, a native of Maharashtra, who used to lived in Prem Nagar locality of Pandesara in Surat.

According to the prosecution, Baisane lured the girl by offering to buy vada pav for her when she was playing near her uncle's house in the locality on December 7, 2020.

The accused then took the minor to a secluded place and sexually assaulted her. When the girl started shouting for help, he beat her to death with a brick, the prosecution had stated.

The post-mortem revealed that the girl was killed in a brutal manner as over 45 injury marks were found on her body. It also revealed that Baisane had hit the brick on the girl's head seven to eight times, before dumping her body in the bushes.

The victim's parents approached the police when she did not return home till evening.

Baisane was apprehended by the police the next day based on the CCTV footage, in which he was seen with the victim at a shop, and as per the information shared by the local residents.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)