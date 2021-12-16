Karnataka, December 16: An impostor who posed as a cop and extorted money, jewellery and cellphones from people has been nabbed by the Holalkere Police. Lucknow Police Arrests Man For Impersonating as Indian Army Officer And Luring Young Women With Jobs

The complainant Murali R A, who had become a victim of such an extortion in Rayanahalli in Hiriyur taluk, filed a police complaint on December 10, according to a report in The Times of India.

The accused was later identified as Rajashekharappa S, a 40-year-old driver and resident of Kudligere in the Bhadravathi taluk of Shivamogga district, Police said.

Murali told the police that while he was on a phone call on his bike, a man in a bike came up to him. He said he was a cop and started questioning him. Later, he snatched Murali's cellphone and took Rs1,000 from him after threatening him and sped away. Murali narrated this incident to Chitrahalli Gate police.

Chitradurga SP Radhika G formed a team, headed by Holalkere inspector K N Raveesh, to catch the impostor.

The team caught Rajashekharappa on the evening of December 14. He confessed before the police that he had extorted several people in the Chitrahalli Gate police station, Chikkajajur police station and Sri Rampura police station areas in Chitradurga district.

He also said that he targeted boys and girls on bikes in parks and secluded places and snatched their valuables pretending to be a cop, SP Radhika added. Ahmedabad: Retired Official Loses Rs 80.8 Lakh in Online Trading Fraud

The police recovered Rs 2.09 lakh worth of stolen articles, among them a gold neck chain, four cellphones and a motor bike, from the driver. The accused has been sent to judicial custody, the SP said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2021 06:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).