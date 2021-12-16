Ludhiana, December 16: A shopkeeper was robbed at gunpoint by four armed miscreants on the Chandigarh road in Punjab’s Ludhiana district on Wednesday. The accused reportedly looted Rs 88,000 from the shopkeeper. The victim has been identified as Rinku Garg. The incident took place near Jain School on Chandigarh Road. Punjab: Iron Scrap Dealer, His Brother Looted By Men Posing As Cops In Amritsar's Majitha Town; Case Registered.

As per a report published in The Tribune, when the incident took place, Garg was heading to Kesarganj Mandi to buy stock for his provisional store. Two bike-borne robbers stopped the shopkeeper. Two more miscreants came later. The miscreants then robbed Garg at gunpoint. After the incident, the victim called the police.

A complaint has been registered in the matter. “They pointed a gun towards me and asked to hand them over cash and other valuables, else threatened to shoot me. When I resisted their move, they thrashed me and fled away with the cash,” reported the media house quoting the shopkeeper as saying. 12 Kg Gold, 3 Lakh Cash Looted at Gunpoint in West Bengal's Asansol.

Cops reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. The police are checking CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused. On the basis of the complaint filed by Garg, a case has been registered against the unknown people. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab all the four accused.

