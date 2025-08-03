Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 3 (ANI): A school teacher in Surat's Dindoli area allegedly poisoned his two children, aged 7 and 2, and hanged himself from a ceiling fan after finding out his wife's extramarital affair, police said on Saturday.

The police have detained the Alpeshbhai Kantibhai Solanki's wife, Phalguni and her alleged lover Naresh Kumar Rathod.

Police actions were followed by the revelations made by Solanki in his suicide note and two diaries, detailing the wife's alleged extramarital affair with Naresh Kumar Rathod.

Speaking with ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Singh Gurjar said, "Police received information that a man and his two children had died by suicide. Upon reaching the scene, we found Alpeshbhai Kantibhai Solanki and his two children were dead. He worked as PT teacher in a school in Dindoli, He was hanging from the ceiling fan. His two sons, a 7-year-old and a 2-year-old, were dead. An empty bottle of rat poison and a soda water bottle were found at the spot."

"We also recovered two diaries and a suicide note from the bag of the deceased, Alpeshbhai Kantibhai Solanki...In one diary, he has written everything about his wife's affairs and in the other diary, he has written about his family members. He has also written a suicide note in which he mentioned that his wife has an extramarital affair with someone else," he added.

Solanki, in his suicide note, mentioned that he tried to talk to his wife and her lover. However, when things didn't work out, he took that step.

"He (Alpeshbhai) was in great stress because of that. He also tried to make his wife and her boyfriend understand, but things did not go his way. He has written that he is taking this step because of them. Both the accused, Phalguni (wife of Alpeshbhai Kantibhai Solanki) and Naresh Kumar Rathod, have been detained." DCP Vijay Singh Gurjar said.

Further investigation is underway (ANI)

