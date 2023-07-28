Navsari (Gujarat) [India], July 28 (ANI): Incessant rainfall from the previous night created a severe waterlogging situation in Gujarat's Navsari district, an official said on Friday.

According to District Collector Amit Prakash Yadav, a severe water-logging situation was witnessed in Gujarat's Navsari following constant rainfall from last night.

Additionally, District Collector Yadav declared a holiday for all the schools and colleges in the city in light of the waterlogging situation.

Earlier on July 24, heavy rains lashed parts of Gujarat leading to a rise in the level of water in the Sinhan and Ghee dams of Dwarka.

The level of water in the Sinhan and Ghee dams overflowed due to incessant rain battering parts of Gujarat's Dwarka.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on July 22 predicted heavy rainfall in several parts of Gujarat adding that the state would witness more than 20 cm of rain and it may continue at isolated places.

Dr Naresh Kumar, IMD Scientist says, "At present, the monsoon is in the active phase. So under its influence, extremely heavy rainfall is already occurring over the state of Gujarat which will continue for the next 24 hours. Extremely heavy rainfall means more than 20 cm. Thereafter heavy rainfall may continue at isolated places."

India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red, orange, and yellow alerts for various Gujarat districts till July 24.

Gujarat also experienced relentless heavy rainfall, resulting in floods in low-lying regions of Saurashtra and Kutch.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and enquired about the flood-like situation occurring in various parts of the state due to recent heavy rainfall.

Shah spoke to Gujarat's Chief Minister as the state is battered by heavy monsoon rains with flood-like situations in its multiple cities. In the Junagadh district of Gujarat, heavy rains displayed their fury with cars being washed away by rivers.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on July 23 rescued three people, including a pregnant woman, after they were trapped in Gujarat's Mocha village due to water logging.

In Junagadh, several cattle and vehicles washed away in a heavy water flow as incessant rainfall triggered severe flooding in residential areas.

Gujarat experienced relentless heavy rainfall, resulting in floods in low-lying regions of Saurashtra and Kutch, earlier in July.

Furthermore, Rajkot district also faced severe waterlogging due to continuous and heavy rains. (ANI)

