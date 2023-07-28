New York, July 28: The Consulate General of India in Chicago is trying to locate a woman student hailing from Hyderabad who is reported to be depressed, starving and has said that all assistance will be provided to her. The woman, who hails from Telangana and came to the US to pursue higher education, was seen on a street in Chicago on the verge of starvation. Her mother has written a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking his help to bring her back home.

In a letter that was posted on the Twitter page of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Khaleequr Rahman, the mother said her daughter Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi went to the USA to pursue MS from TRINE University, Detroit in August 2021. “For the last two months she was not in touch with me and recently through two Hyderabadi youths, we came to know that my daughter is in deep depression and her entire belongings have been stolen due to which she is on the verge of starvation and was spotted on roads of Chicago, USA," the mother said in her letter. Hyderabad Woman Starves on US Street Video: Indian Student Spotted in Distraught Condition on Streets of Chicago, Mother Urges EAM S Jaishankar for Help To Bring Daughter Home.

Hyderabad Woman Starving in Chicago Video:

“Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi” A woman from Hyderabad who went to pursue her MS from TRINE University in Detroit was found starving in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/CK9sAR5Z8B — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) July 26, 2023

India's Consulate in Chicago is trying to locate her. “The Consulate is aware of the case of Syeda Lulu Minaj Zaidi. With the help of local police and NGOs, the Consulate is trying to locate her. The Consulate will extend all possible Consular, medical, or other support she might need,” the Consulate General of India in Chicago told PTI. Rahman in an update on his Twitter page said he was able to get in touch with an individual, Mukarram, who is a social worker in Chicago. He and his family met Zaidi and she is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital. Anju-Like Case in China: Chinese Woman Gao Feng Travels To Pakistan To Meet Lover Javed Whom She Met on Snapchat.

He further said he was informed that she was depressed and in a mentally unstable condition due to the financial situation she got into as she could not get a job in the US. She needs to get out of the depression in order to travel back to India, Rahman said quoting Mukarram. The BRS leader said he would request Jaishankar to help Zaidi's mother to travel to the US.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)