Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 12 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda, on Thursday, instructed all the party workers to engage in relief and rescue operations following the crash incident in Ahmedabad involving an Air India flight bound for London.

In a post on X, Nadda expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

Also Read | Kanchan Kumari Death: Punjab-Based Social Media Influencer 'Kamal Kaur Bhabhi' Found Dead in Car in Bathinda's Adesh University Parking Lot.

"The news of many casualties in the plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, is extremely sad," he said.

https://x.com/JPNadda/status/1933099565369983233

Also Read | Air India Plane Crash: As London-Bound Flight AI171 Crashes in Ahmedabad, Here's a List of 10 Major Civil Aircraft Crashes in India.

The BJP President also said he talked to the Gujarat BJP Chief and State Health Minister Rushikesh Patel over the preparedness.

"Regarding this tragic incident, I spoke to Gujarat BJP State President and Union Minister Shri @CRPaatil ji and the State Health Minister Shri @irushikeshpatel and took information about health facilities and relief work," Nadda said.

"I appeal to all BJP workers to engage in relief and rescue operations and provide all possible help to the affected families. I pray to God to give strength to the bereaved families to bear the unbearable pain and to provide speedy recovery to the injured," JP Nadda said.

The Air India plane from Ahmedabad to London with 242 passengers crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport earlier today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu and Home Minister Amit Shah and took stock of the crash incident, according to sources.

The Civil Aviation Minister informed the Prime Minister that he is rushing to Ahmedabad to oversee rescue and relief operations on the ground, said the Civil Aviation Ministry.

The Prime Minister has directed the Minister to ensure all necessary support is extended immediately and asked to be kept regularly updated on the situation, they said.

Confirming the incident, Air India said that Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in the incident.

An Air India plane from Ahmedabad to London with 242 passengers crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said that a team has been rushed to the spot for investigation.

"On 12th Jun, 2025, Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, has crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad. There were 242 people on board the aircraft, consisting of 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew," said a senior DGCA official.

The aircraft was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar. Capt Sumeet Sabharwal is an LTC with 8200 hours of experience. The copilot had 1100 hours of flying experience, the official further added.

As per ATC, the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It gave a mayday Call to ATC, but thereafter, no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC.

Aircraft immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen emanating from the accident site, said the official. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)