Ahmedabad, Nov 6 (PTI) As many as 1,035 persons in Gujarat were found positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 1,78,633 on Friday, the state Health Department said.

During the same period, four patients died due to the infection, taking the toll to 3,751, said a release by the Health Department.

Also, 1,321 patients recovered during the day and discharged from hospitals, it said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,78,633, new cases 1,035, deaths 3,751, discharged 1,62,846, active cases 12,036, people tested so far 63,65,202.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)