Ahmedabad, Oct 5 (PTI) The coronavirus tally in Gujarat rose to 1,44,027 with the addition of 1,327 new cases on Monday, the state health department said.

The death toll increased to 3,512 with 13 more patients succumbing to the viral infection, it said.

At the same time, 1,405 COVID-19 patients were discharged on Monday, taking the number of recovered cases to 1,23,770, the health department said.

The state has achieved a recovery rate of 85.94 per cent, the department said in a release here.

A total of 57,513 tests were conducted in the state for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, at a rate of 884.82 tests per day per million population, pushing the number of samplestested so far to 47,02,776, the release said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,44,027, new cases 1,327, deaths 3,512, discharged 1,23,770, active cases 16,745, people tested so far 47,02,776.

