India News | Gujarat Records 20 Pc Rise in Tender Coconut Production in Two Years; Annual Output Reaches 26 Crore

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 13 (ANI): Gujarat has witnessed nearly a 20 per cent increase in tender coconut production over the past two years, with annual output reaching around 26 crore coconuts, reflecting the state's rapid growth in horticulture and value-added farming.

According to official data for 2024-25, coconut cultivation is currently spread across nearly 28,000 hectares in the state, with major contributions from Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Valsad, Navsari, Kutch and Devbhoomi Dwarka districts. The average productivity has reached around 9.26 thousand coconuts per hectare, a release said.

Also Read | Karnataka Government Withdraws 2022 School Uniform Order, Permits Wearing of Hijabs and Sacred Threads.

The Gujarat government said the state's vast coastline has created favourable conditions for coconut cultivation, benefiting farmers amid growing demand for tender coconuts in domestic and export markets.

The Horticulture Department of the Gujarat government has been conducting awareness campaigns and training programmes to encourage farmers to adopt horticultural crops and value-added farming practices. The department also provides subsidies of up to 75 per cent for coconut plantation to reduce the financial burden on farmers.

Also Read | 'WFH on Wednesdays': Anupam Mittal Introduces Weekly Work From Home Policy To Support PM Narendra Modi's Fuel Conservation Call.

To improve crop productivity, farmers are being encouraged to adopt techniques such as mulching, integrated pest management and drip irrigation. Quality seedlings of tall, dwarf and hybrid coconut varieties are also being supplied through government-run nurseries, while Gujarat Green Revolution Company Limited is assisting farmers with drip irrigation systems.

Meanwhile, the coastal belt from Chorwad to Una, popularly known as "Leeli Nagher", had been facing severe rugose whitefly infestations over the past two years. However, farmers, with support from the state government, have started adopting innovative methods to tackle the issue.

Dinesh Solanki, a young farmer from Sutrapada in Gir Somnath district, developed a locally inspired technique using a mixture of jaggery and Gir cow's milk diluted in 1,000 litres of water to control the infestation.

According to officials, Solanki's coconut production increased from nearly 1,000-1,500 coconuts annually to around 8,000-10,000 coconuts after adopting the method. His annual income has now reportedly risen to Rs 12-15 lakh, inspiring several other farmers in the region to follow the practice.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Gujarat government is aiming to expand coconut cultivation in the state to 70,000 hectares in the coming years.

The state is also focusing on value addition through products such as virgin coconut oil and coconut powder, with efforts underway to promote exports and develop Gujarat into a global hub for coconut-based industries.(ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)