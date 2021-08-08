Ahmedabad, Aug 8 (PTI) Gujarat on Sunday reported 25 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,25,045, while the toll remained unchanged at 10,077 and the recovery count increased by 14, an official said.

The number of people discharged so far stands at 8.14,761, which is 98.75 per cent of the tally, leaving the state with 207 active cases, of which the condition of six is critical, he said.

Surat led with six cases, followed by four in Ahmedabad among other districts, he added.

A release said 3,85,461 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Gujarat on Sunday, taking the total number of doses administered to 3,65,81,478.

Neighbouring Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported one new COVID-19 case and one recovery, taking the tally to 10,625 and recovery count to 10,613, leaving the Union Territory, which has seen four deaths so far, with an active caseload of eight.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,045, new cases 25, death toll 10,077, discharged 8,14,761, active cases 207, people tested so far - figures not released.

