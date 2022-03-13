Ahmedabad, Mar 13 (PTI) Gujarat on Sunday reported 37 COVID-19 cases, which increased its tally to 12,23,599, while no death in the last 24 hours kept the toll unchanged at 10,938, a state health department official said.

The discharge of 60 people during the day took the state's recovery count to 12,12,124, leaving it with an active tally of 537, he informed.

Ahmedabad led with 14 new cases, followed by Vadodara 13, and Tapi three, among other districts, he added.

A government release said 10.39 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 15,923 on Sunday.

There is no active case in neighbouring Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, a local official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,23,599, new cases 37, death toll 10,938, discharged 12,12,124, active cases 537, people tested so far - figures not released.

