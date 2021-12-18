Ahmedabad, Dec 18 (PTI) Gujarat on Saturday reported 68 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 8,28,495, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,101, an official said.

The discharge of 74 people during the day took the recovery count to 8,17,819, leaving the state with 575 active cases, he said.

Vadodara led with 15 cases, followed by 14 in Ahmedabad, nine in Surat, eight in Rajkot, among other districts, he added.

An official release said 2.42 lakh people were given vaccine doses on Saturday, raising the tally of jabs administered so far in Gujarat to 8.69 crore.

There are seven active cases in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, which has so far reported 10,662 COVID-19 cases, 10,651 recoveries, and four deaths, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,28,495, new cases 68, death toll 10,101, discharged 8,17,819 active cases 575, people tested so far - figures not released.

