Ahmedabad, Jun 7 (PTI) At least 72 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat, taking the tally of infections in the state to 12,25,587 on Tuesday, an official from the state health department said.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update: Heatwave Sears Parts of National Capital, Relief Likely on Weekend.

As many as 53 patients were discharged from hospitals taking the count of recoveries to 12,14,280, while the toll stood at 10,944 after no new fatalities were reported during the day, the official said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Rapes ‘Girlfriend’ After Spiking Her Drink in Bhopal; Arrested.

With this, the active cases in Gujarat have risen to 363, he said.

Of the latest infections, Ahmedabad reported 44, followed by Surat and Vadodara with seven cases each, Rajkot with four, Aravalli and Valsad two cases, among others, the official said.

A total of 11.02 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, of which 43,858 jabs were given on Tuesday, he added.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,25,587, new cases 72, death toll 10,944, discharged 12,14,280, active cases 363, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)