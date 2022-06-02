Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], June 2 (ANI): Setting an example for self-love, a 24-year-old woman from Gujarat's Vadodra is all set to marry herself on June 11.

Kshama Bindu, a young private firm employee, is all set to tie the knot with herself in what is called 'Sologamy' or 'self-marriage'.

From the 'pheras' to 'Sindoor' to a Goa honeymoon, Bindu is going to get married with all rituals and customs of a Hindu wedding. However, the wedding will be missing a groom.

Bindu believes that it is necessary to have a love for each other in a marriage and said that she loves herself and that is why, she is marrying herself.

When she told her parents about her decision to enter into Sologamy, her parents were astonished at first but agreed later.

While talking to ANI, he said, "I had this idea in my mind for a long but didn't think it'd be possible. Then I read about 'sologamy'. That's when I thought let's marry myself."

The news of her marriage gained mixed reactions from the Twitteratis, Some mocked her, while some supported self-acceptance.

Bindu has broken all the stereotypes of matrimony and has set an example for all the people tired of finding true love or a compatible partner.

Claiming her marriage to be the first case of 'Sologamy' in India, Bindu shared that she decided to come into this uncommon arrangement to set a trend in the country.

According to legal experts, the concept of self-marriage is not a binding or a legal affair in India.

As per the Hindu law, marriage is a religious sacrament in which a man and a woman are bound in a permanent relationship for the physical, social and spiritual needs for dharma, procreation and sexual pleasure. (ANI)

