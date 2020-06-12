Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    141842

  • Total Deaths

    8498

  • Total Recovered

    147195

  • Total Confirmed

    297535
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Gujarat's COVID-19 Count Up by 495 to 22,562

Agency News PTI| Jun 12, 2020 09:16 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Gujarat's COVID-19 Count Up by 495 to 22,562

Ahmedabad, Jun 12 (PTI) The number of coronavirus positive patients in Gujarat jumped to 22,562 as the state reported 495 cases in the last 24 hours, the health department said on Friday.

During the same period, as many as 31 COVID-19 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll due to virus to 1,416, it said in a statement.

Also Read | Health Ministry Guidelines for Hotels Re-Opened Amid COVID-19: Gaming Areas to Remain Closed, Deep Cleaning of Washrooms Mandatory.

As many as 392 people recovered and were given discharge from different hospitals in the state, taking the total to 15,501.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 22,562, new cases: 495, deaths: 1,416, discharged: 15,501, active cases: 5,645 and people tested so far: 2,78,137.

Also Read | Chandigarh Suspends Interstate Bus Services Till June 30 Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.00 72.22
Kolkata 75.94 68.17
Mumbai 80.98 70.92
Chennai 77.96 70.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.8900 0.25
EUR 86.2150 0.16
GBP 96.1050 -0.47
JPY 70.8500 0.35
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement