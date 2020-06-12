India News | Gujarat's COVID-19 Count Up by 495 to 22,562

Ahmedabad, Jun 12 (PTI) The number of coronavirus positive patients in Gujarat jumped to 22,562 as the state reported 495 cases in the last 24 hours, the health department said on Friday.

During the same period, as many as 31 COVID-19 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll due to virus to 1,416, it said in a statement.

As many as 392 people recovered and were given discharge from different hospitals in the state, taking the total to 15,501.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 22,562, new cases: 495, deaths: 1,416, discharged: 15,501, active cases: 5,645 and people tested so far: 2,78,137.

