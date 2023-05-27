Gurugram, May 27 (PTI) A farmer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree here over a land dispute with his family, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened in Bhondsi police station area on Friday night, they said, adding the deceased has been identified as Ram Kumar.

According to the complaint filed by Kumar's son Deepak, a land dispute was going on between his father and uncle Ashok. A clash broke out between the two on Friday following which Deepak took his father to his home in Bhondsi village, they said.

Later in the night, after Deepak left, Kumar committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree, the son alleged in his complaint.

A suicide note was also recovered in which the farmer had accused his wife, two brothers and their families of harassment, police said.

An FIR has been registered under sections 306 (abatement to suicide), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Bhondsi police station, they said.

“We will send the suicide note to the lab for a handwriting match. We are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law,” SHO (Bhondsi) Madan Singh said.

