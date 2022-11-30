Gurugram, Nov 29 (PTI) A 30-year-old jeweller was shot at by some people trying to rob him but one of them was nabbed by the locals and handed over to the police, officials said on Tuesday.

The others managed to escape, they said.

Also Read | MCD Elections 2022: AAP Announces '10 Guarantees' for Delhi Traders if Voted to Power.

According to the police, the incident took place in Nihal colony around 8 pm on Tuesday.

The jeweller, Amit, was on his way home when four to five people tried to snatch his bag. When he protested, the accused fired at him, a police official said.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Campaigning Ends for First Phase of Polls on 89 Seats in 19 Districts, 788 Candidates in Fray.

The people present at the spot caught one of the accused and handed him over to the police while others managed to escape, the official said, the jeweller was taken to a hospital and is now stated to be out of danger.

ACP Shiv Archan Singh, who visited the spot, said the matter was being investigated and an FIR would be registered soon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)