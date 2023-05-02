Gurugram, May 2 (PTI) A professor at a Gurugram university, booked for sexual harassment following a complaint by a woman colleague, was on Tuesday relieved of his academic and administrative posts, varsity officials said.

They also said the university's Internal Complaints Committee has begun an inquiry into the allegations.

Also Read | Mata Kheer Bhawani Yatra To Start on May 26; Jammu Police Commissioner Reviews Preparedness.

Dhirender Kaushik, who was Dean of the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Gurugram University, was booked after a woman assistant professor filed a complaint with the police alleging that he has been continuously sexually harassing her for the past four months.

An FIR was registered against Kaushik under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at women police station, Sector 51 on Saturday, police had said on Monday.

Also Read | 'No Privilege Over Documents on Remission of Convicts in Bilkis Bano Case', Gujarat Government, Centre Tells Supreme Court.

In a statement on Tuesday, a spokesperson of Gurugram University said Kaushik was removed from all official duties, including the post of Dean, following a meeting of varsity officials.

“After receiving a complaint from the lady assistant professor, the university administration, while taking action against Dr Dhirendra Kaushik, removed him from all academic and other administrative duties assigned to him, including Dean, Chairperson, Proctor of the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Gurugram University,” he said.

He said investigation of the case has been handed over to the internal complaints committee (ICC) of the university.

Based on the report of the ICC, appropriate action will be taken against the accused by the administration, the spokesperson said.

He said the university administration also handed over the CCTV footage to the police, which is carrying out a separate investigation in the case.

Meanwhile, a team from women police station, Sector 51 visited the university on Tuesday and took the CCTV footage in its custody. The accused professor was also taken to the police station for questioning.

“The matter is under investigation and after verifying all the facts, action will be taken as per the law,” said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of Gurugram Police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)