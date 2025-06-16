Imphal, Jun 16 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The governor was briefed on the state's preparedness, including availability of protective equipment, oxygen supply, ICU and isolation wards, and essential drugs, a statement said.

"The review was held in view of recent directives from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India, on enhanced preparedness amid rising concerns of a possible COVID-19 resurgence," it said.

Challenges related to testing capacity, medical supplies and hospital readiness were also discussed, it said.

Bhalla advised officers to take proactive measures, ensuring adequate medical infrastructure and community awareness so that the state remains equipped to handle any potential surge in COVID cases, it added.

The meeting, held at the Raj Bhavan, was attended by Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh and senior officers of the Health Department.

The state reported 13 COVID cases till Sunday.

