Mumbai, June 16: Gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, university friends who built one of India’s most feared criminal networks, have reportedly severed ties over Anmol Bishnoi's arrest, according to a report. The Bishnoi-Brar alliance, believed to have begun around 2011 during their time at Panjab University, has been linked to a decade-long trail of violent crimes, including murders, extortion, and international arms and drug trafficking.

Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar syndicate was allegedly behind several high-profile killings, most notably that of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in May 2022 and, more recently, the murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique in October 2024. Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar Gang’s 2 Operatives Nabbed by Punjab Police After Encounter in Jalandhar.

Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar Breakup

NDTV, citing sources, reported that the Bishnoi-Brar partnership began to fracture after the arrest of Lawrence Bishnoi’s younger brother, Anmol Bishnoi, in California in November 2024 for illegal entry into the United States. Anmol, who is wanted in connection with multiple criminal cases, including Siddique’s killing, is currently out on bail with a GPS tracking device and faces an extradition request from India.

Lawrence Bishnoi, currently lodged in Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Jail, is said to have been angered by what he saw as a lack of support from Brar and his new associate, Rohit Godara, during Anmol’s bail process. Intelligence officials believe this triggered the split. Sidhu Moosewala Documentary: BBC World Service Releases 2-Part Docufilm on Slain Punjabi Singer on YouTube.

Brar, who has operated from the United States since fleeing India in 2017, has now aligned with Azerbaijan-based gangster Rohit Godara. Meanwhile, Bishnoi has reportedly joined forces with Canada-based gangster Noni Rana, also known as Surya Pratap, the younger brother of Haryana crime boss Kala Rana, aka Virendra Pratap.

How Cops Found Out About Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar Breakup?

According to The Indian Express, police grew suspicious after noticing Bishnoi’s name missing from credit claims made by Brar and Godara for the May 2025 killing of Canadian businessman Harjit Singh. Additional intelligence pointed to Noni Rana’s network extorting and collecting funds on Bishnoi’s behalf, further confirming the split.

The fallout has prompted high-level coordination between state police forces in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi, along with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), to reassess counter-gang strategies. Officials fear the rivalry could escalate into violent turf wars and complicate ongoing investigations, particularly in cross-border cases.

Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar And Their Crimes

Apart from the Moose Wala and Siddique murders, the Bishnoi-Brar gang has been linked to the assassination of pro-Khalistan activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada in June 2023, an incident that sparked a diplomatic standoff between India and Canada. Other killings attributed to the gang include Rajasthan-based leader Sukhdev Gogamedi and Khalistan-linked gangster Sukhdool Singh, aka Sukha Duneke.

The gang also drew attention in April 2024, when members of the Bishnoi network opened fire outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence. Khan, who was home at the time, escaped unharmed. Bishnoi has long targeted the actor over his involvement in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

