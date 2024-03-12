Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 12 (ANI): The Guwahati police has issued a stern legal notice to political parties planning a 'Sarbatmak Hartal' in Assam to protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and warned of 'legal action' if there is any damage to public or private property during the demonstration.

The notice, addressed to the "United opposition forum" orchestrating the protest, ordered the organization to withdraw the "Sarbatmak Hartal" and co-operate in maintaining peace in the state.

"The "Sarbatmak Hartal" is likely to lead to road blockade, forceful closure of shops and other business establishment, damage to public and private property including Railway/NHAI thereby disrupting the delivery of essential services," the notice said.

"Further, calling of such "Sarbatmak Hartal" will lead to Highway and Railway Track Blockade, which has been declared as illegal and unconstitutional by various judgements of Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, Hon'ble Kerala High Court as well as Hon'ble Gauhati High Court. In this regard your attention is drawn to the specific order passed by the Hon'ble Gauhati High Court in Writ Petition(C) 7570/2013 dated 19/03/2019," the notice added.

The Guwahati police in its notice maintained that if there is any damage to public life and property during the protest, the total cost of damage to public and private properties will be recovered from the organization holding the protest under the provisions of law including Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

Meanwhile, All Assam Students' Union burned a copy of the CAA rules in Guwahati and other parts of the state on Monday evening, protesting against the Centre's move to implement the CAA.

All Assam Students' Union Chief Advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya claimed that CAA threatens the Assam Accord of 1971, which ensures the protection of Assamese cultural, economic and political rights.

"It is injustice to the people of Assam and northeastern region. Indigenous people of Assam and northeastern region are rejecting CAA because it is communal, unconstitutional, anti-indigenous, anti-north east and violation of the Assam accord," said All Assam Students' Union Chief Advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya.

"After historic Assam accord was signed, for whole of the country, Assam has taken load of illegal foreigners whoever entered after 1971. Beyond 1971 we cannot take load of illegal foreigners in the state of Assam. This state is not a dumping ground for illegal Bangladeshis," he said.

"Against this move of the Central government, there will be non-violent, peaceful, democratic movement and legal fight," he added.

The Union Home Ministry on Monday notified rules for implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections schedule.

Home Minister Amit Shah, on multiple occasions, said that CAA rules would be notified ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to be held in April-May.

The CAA rules, introduced by the Narendra Modi government and passed by Parliament in 2019, aim to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants - including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians - who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

