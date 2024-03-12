Kanpur, March 12: Tejpal Singh, an employee of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Limited in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, has set a remarkable record of taking only one leave in his 26-year-long career. This week, Tejpal Singh's name was registered in the India Book of Records for his extraordinary dedication and punctuality.

Singh, who is currently working as an Additional Manager Personal, joined the company as a Trainee Clerk on December 26, 1995. Since then, he has never missed a day of work, except for June 18, 2003, when he took a leave for his younger brother’s wedding. Apple Employee Receives Special Gift by CEO Tim Cook on Completion of 10 Years in Tech Giant, Unboxing Video of Unique Product Goes Viral.

Tejpal Singh, a resident of Sufipur Angad village, also known as Mughalwala, says that he is always punctual at work. He gets weekly and festival holidays, as well as 45 days of leave per year from the company. However, from 1995 to 2021, he only took one day off on June 18, 2003, for his younger brother’s marriage. He adds that he frequently works on Sundays and festivals as well.

Singh says he always reaches his work on time and often goes to the office, even on Sundays and festivals. He credits his father, Hari Singh, for teaching him not to take unnecessary leave from work. He also thanks his wife, Pravesh Devi, and his younger brother, Manoj Kumar, for their support. Kumar drops him off daily on the bike on the main bus route, as there is no direct transport from his village, Sufipur Angad alias Mughalwala, to the sugar mill about 12 kilometres away. Google Employee Resigns After Working 18 Years, Slams Sundar Pichai Having ‘Lack of Visionary Leadership’ and Says Company Has ‘Eroded’ Culture.

Singh’s hard work and commitment have not gone unnoticed by the company management, who have promoted him several times over the years. He has also received a certificate from the Senior Executive Vice President (Works) NK Khaitan and the Deputy General Manager Personal LB Singh for his remarkable achievement.

