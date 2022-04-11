Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 11 (ANI): A phase-II flying training contract was signed between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Nigerian Army, informed the officials on Monday.

The agreement has been signed for imparting phase-II flying training on Chetak Helicopter for six officers of Nigerian Army Aviation and marks the continuation of the contract signed in April 2021 for imparting Phase-I flying training to six Nigerian Army aviation officers, which was successfully executed in December last year.

The contract was signed by BK Tripathy, General Manager, Helicopter Division and Commodore Anthony Victor Kujoh, Defence Adviser, High Commission of Nigeria in India at a programme held at Helicopter Division recently.

General Manager-Helicopter Division, BK Tripathy, said the platforms such as Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), with a wide range of capabilities, can be of great strength for the Nigerian Army.

"Nigeria would not only like to further enhance the business relationship with HAL for training but also towards asset acquisition", said Commodore Kujoh.

The Phase-II flying training on Chetak Helicopter is scheduled to commence today and is planned to be completed by December 2022. As part of the training, 70 hours of flying training would be imparted for each Nigerian Army Aviation Officer. (ANI)

