New Delhi, June 27: Reacting to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena calling a meeting with the police on the law and order situation in New Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that calling a meeting is a formality and the Center does have any plan to fix the law and order situation in the national capital.

Referring to the Pragati Maidan tunnel robbery case, CM Kejriwal said, "It seems that the Center does not have a plan to fix the law and order situation in Delhi. Calling a meeting is a formality. The robbers looted the money by stopping the vehicle at Pragati Maidan where the G-20 meeting is scheduled to be held. There is jungle raj in Delhi. No one is safe here."

CM further added, "In the morning I read that somewhere in the market there was a robbery by breaking the lock. This is because the Center and the LG are venting all energy into stopping the work of Delhi. They are engaged in how to stop the work of Mohalla Clinic. I request that let us do our work, and you do your work. If you cannot handle law and order, then give it to us. We will show how to make Delhi the safest city." Delhi Robbery: Five People Arrested in Connection With Daylight Loot Inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel.

On Saturday, a delivery agent and his associate were allegedly robbed of Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint by four unidentified men inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel on Saturday when the victims were going towards Gurugram in a cab to deliver the money. Two men were apprehended in connection with the robbery incident by Monday night, and the other suspects were successfully identified. Raids and random inspections were being conducted to apprehend them, the police had said on Monday night. Delhi Robbery at Gunpoint Video: CM Arvind Kejriwal Demands LG VK Saxena’s Resignation After Two Delivery Agents Robbed Inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel.

A 28-year-old woman was attacked with a sharp object on her face in Delhi's Kalkaji, police said on Sunday. A 19-year-old youth was stabbed, and his cousin sustained injuries allegedly after being attacked by a man in Delhi's Brijpuri area last Friday. Earlier this month, a student was allegedly stabbed to death during a fight at Delhi University's South Campus.