New Delhi, June 27: Delhi Police have arrested five people in connection with the June 24 daylight robbery inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel, an official said on Tuesday. Although the official has confirmed the arrests, no other details were immediately available. On June 24, a delivery agent and his associate were robbed of around Rs 2 lakhs cash at gunpoint inside the tunnel by four men on two bikes. Robbery Caught on Camera in Delhi: Masked Men Rob Jewellery Shop in Nangloi, CCTV Video Goes Viral.

According to the police, the victim identified as Patel Sajan Kumar, working as a delivery agent at Omiya Enterprises in Chandni Chowk, came to the Tilak Marg police station and submitted a written complaint regarding this incident. Kumar told the police that he, along with his friend Jigar Patel, was going to Gurugram to deliver a bag of cash. Video: Gang Distracts Man, Steals Laptop From His Car in Delhi's Rohini; Robbery Captured on Dashcam.

"They hired an Ola cab from the Red Fort, and while on the way to Gurugram on the Ring Road, when they entered the tunnel, four people on two motorcycles intercepted their cab and robbed his bag at gunpoint," said the police. The official stated that based on his complaint, they have lodged an FIR under sections 397 and 34 of the IPC. More details are awaited.

