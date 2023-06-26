A day after two delivery agents were robbed of Rs 2 Lakh on Gunpoint in New Delhi Pragati Maidan area, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded LG VK Saxena’s resignation on Monday. Kejriwal in a recent tweet wrote, "LG shud resign. Make way for someone who can provide safety n security to the people of Delhi. If the Central govt is unable to make Delhi safe, hand it over to us. We will show u how to make a city safe for its citizens." Goons Rob Delivery Agents on Gunpoint Video: Bike-Borne Attackers Rob Men of Rs 2 Lakh in Delhi, Probe On.

CM Arvind Kejriwal Demands LG VK Saxena’s Resignation

LG shud resign. Make way for someone who can provide safety n security to the people of Delhi. If Central govt is unable to make Delhi safe, hand it over to us. We will show u how to make a city safe for its citizens. https://t.co/oPtqnAWlgJ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 26, 2023

