Jammu, Aug 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari on Saturday demanded capital punishment for the killers of Kashmiri Pandit Sunil Kumar Bhat but advised the security establishment against harassing the common citizens.

Bhat was shot dead by terrorists in south Kashmir's Shopian on Tuesday in another targeted attack in the Valley. He was the fourth member of the region's minority community and the seventh civilian to have been shot since May 1.

"I do not see it as the killing of a Kashmiri pandit but as the murder of humanity. He was our brother and all those involved in such conspiracies should be hanged. But at the same time, we should not harass the common citizens," Bukhari told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

On the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, he said, "Nobody should have any doubt that we are less nationalist."

"People have shown their love towards their flag and the country. Our people are making sacrifices and who else knows the meaning of sacrifice more than the people of Jammu and Kashmir," Bukhari said.

He accused National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti of being "deliberate" in making controversial statements frequently "at the behest of New Delhi".

"Delhi is using them... Delhi is known to have double standards on Jammu and Kashmir to divide the public," he alleged. "Delhi should know that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are wise enough and cannot be hoodwinked."

Addressing a gathering at Janipur here after inaugurating the party's election office, Bukhari appreciated the Jammu Dogras for their hospitality towards the displaced persons.

"When we come to Jammu city, we heave a sigh of relief as it continues to accommodate displaced people from Kashmir and other parts of Jammu region who were affected by militancy or other reasons in the last 32 years."

He also attacked the BJP, saying its claim of development is "hollow and misleading".

"The lieutenant governor-led government is not legitimate to continue to rule Jammu and Kashmir as it has not been elected by the people," he said.

"We are witnessing the working of the BJP which is ruling both in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in the Centre. It could not do justice to the people of J&K. Blacktopping of the roads and tile work in the lanes is not happening for the first time, it was happening all these years even without BJP," Bukhari said.

He said the administration "did not notice" the job aspirants protesting on the roads of Jammu seeking employment.

"The BJP has snatched our 200-year-old identity and downgraded Jammu and Kashmir into Union Territory. What right did they have to divide Jammu and Kashmir?

"If revoking Article 370 and Article 35A was on the agenda of BJP, can you tell us whose agenda was implemented by downgrading the historic state of Dogras? Which are those powers whom you want to please by downgrading J&K?" he posed.

