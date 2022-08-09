Dispur (Assam) [India] August 9 (ANI): National flags worth more than Rs 16.07 crore have been sold so far in Assam ahead of the Independence Day and "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, said a press release.

Till Tuesday, 32,58,134 national flags, created by self-help groups, were sold around the state. The total amount received from this sale is Rs 12.47 crore.

Altogether 35,95,167 national flags have been stitched by more than 23,000 self-help group members.

A total of 722 CLFs are involved in the process. In the state, there are 19,110 SHG National Flag sales outlets.

Apart from the fabrication of national flags in Assam, the state government has requested 50 lakh flags from the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. And the state government has received 39.26 lakh flags so far.

The Assam government, through the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Department, has been working to make these flags available at 34,000 fair-priced stores across the state.

Fair Price (FP) shops are providing these flags to NFSA beneficiaries for Rs 18 each. So far, these FP stores have sold almost 20 lakh national flags worth Rs 3.60 crore.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,' which will be held from August 13 to 15 to commemorate India's 75th anniversary of independence.

The Assam government has used several methods to persuade people to hoist the tricolour at their homes, offices, and commercial establishments in order to make the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign a success.

The state government is also taking steps to ensure that more than 80 lakh national flags are hoisted during the three-day campaign to demonstrate patriotism toward the nation.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.

The program envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their home. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the tri-colour. (ANI)

