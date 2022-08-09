Mumbai, August 9: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 tomorrow, August 10. On Monday, the ICAI announced the date of the CA foundation Result 2022. Once declared, the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 will be available on the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in.

This year, the CA Foundation course exams were held on June 24, 26, 28, and 30. In order to access the Chartered Accountant results, candidates will have to enter their registration number or PIN no along with their roll number. CA Result 2022 Date: ICAI Likely to Declare Results of June Foundation Exam on August 10 On icai.nic.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the ICAI CA Foundation examination can follow the below-given steps in order to check their results.

Steps to check ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022:

Visit the official site of ICAI at icai.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 link

Log in with your details and click on submit

Your CA Foundation Result will be displayed on the screen

Check your result and download the page

Take a printout for future reference

For more details regarding the ICAI CA Foundation Result, candidates can check the official site of ICAI.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2022 09:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).