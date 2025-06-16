Chandigarh, Jun 16 (PTI) The Haryana government on Monday unveiled an ambitious roadmap to phase out polluting vehicles and manage construction dust to significantly improve air quality across the NCR.

As part of this action plan, the fuel stations in Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonipat will no longer supply fuel to End-of-Life (ELV) vehicles from November 1, 2025, an official statement issued here said.

This restriction will extend to the remaining National Capital Region (NCR) districts from April 1, 2026.

To enforce this, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras will be installed at all fuel stations by October 31 in the first phase districts and in rest of the NCR by March 31, 2026.

These systems along with traffic surveillance cameras and Command and Control Centers will be instrumental in identifying EoL vehicles for challaning, impounding and scrapping.

The vehicles, which are no longer validly registered or declared unfit through Automated Fitness Centres or their registrations have been cancelled, are defined as ELVs.

Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, who chaired a a high-level review meeting here on Monday, detailed the strategies and timelines were laid out, reflecting the state's strong commitment to environmental stewardship, the statement said.

In a major shift towards green mobility, the state has mandated that only CNG or electric 3-wheeler autorickshaws will be inducted into existing fleets going forward.

Effective November 1, 2025, only BS-VI compliant light, medium and heavy goods vehicles, excluding essential services and Delhi-registered vehicles, will be allowed entry into Delhi.

All non-conforming goods vehicles, including those carrying essential commodities, will be barred from entering the city after October 31, 2026, the statement said.

It was informed in the meeting by the officials here that 382 BS-VI buses shall be added by the end of October this year for better connectivity between Haryana and Delhi.

From January 1, 2026, no new diesel or petrol 2-wheelers, 4-wheeler LCVs (Light Commercial Vehicles) or N1-category LGVs (Large Goods Vehicles) will be allowed into the fleet.

All buses entering Delhi, including tourist buses and special permit vehicles, must operate in EV/CNG/BS-VI mode from November 1, 2026.

Haryana is also intensifying its efforts to manage the Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste and reduce road dust emissions -- two major contributors to urban pollution.

The facilities to process 300 metric tonnes per day of C&D waste are operational in both Gurugram and Faridabad.

One more C&D facility is to be established in Gurugram to cater to the existing excess waste.

Additionally, the Draft Action Plan on Road Dust Mitigation has been submitted to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

All road-owning agencies have been directed to develop at least one model stretch in Gurugram and Faridabad for 2025-26. This will be replicated in the other districts following the CAQM's standard framework as a priority.

It was decided in the meeting that Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) will set up 10 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System (CAAQMS) in Faridabad, Gurugram, Rewari and Jhajjar. The tender process in this regard has been initiated by the HSPCB.

The chief secretary said mandatory co-firing of paddy straw based biomass pellets/briquettes in brick kilns is already implemented in the NCR districts and the department must create awareness through films and other media so that this can be replicated in non-NCR districts of Haryana as well.

He also called for achieving the target of 50 per cent mandatory co-firing paddy straw based biomass pellets/briquettes in brick kilns for implementation by 2026 instead of the prescribed timeline of 2028.

Additional Chief Secretary (Environment, Forests and Wildlife Department) Anand Mohan Sharan, HSPCB Commissioner Vineet Garg, Urban Local Bodies Department Commissioner and Secretary Vikas Gupta and senior officers of various departments were present in the meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)