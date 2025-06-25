India News | Haryana: Agreement Reached Between HAU Students, State Govt; VC to Be Sent on Leave

Hisar, Jun 25 (PTI) An agreement was reached between the protesting Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) students and state government on Wednesday after most of their demands in connection with the alleged assault were accepted.

The government has assured to implement the demands of the students in a phased manner.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana Installment: Will Women Beneficiaries in Maharashtra Get June and July Installments Together?.

Students' representatives claimed that they have been given an assurance that HAU Vice Chancellor B R Kamboj will be sent on a six-month leave.

According to a government spokesperson, as a result of the agreement, the students have decided to suspend their indefinite agitation.

Also Read | Donald Trump Claims He Prevented India-Pakistan Nuclear War Through Trade Deals.

The students' representatives said after a conversation with Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda on Wednesday regarding the demands, an agreement was reached.

Addressing the media, the students sitting on the protest said that of the eight key demands, the government has accepted seven of these and negotiated on the eighth demand pertaining to the vice chancellor's removal.

They said the government agreed to form a three-member probe panel to inquire into the June 10 incident.

Besides, they claimed that they have been given an assurance that HAU Vice Chancellor Kamboj will be sent on a six-month leave.

The students had demanded that the VC be removed alleging that he ordered a lathicharge on protesting students on June 10 and that his continuation in office would impede a fair probe.

The protesting students said they have now taken back their ultimatum of closing all four gates of the university on June 27.

The students said that the incident of lathicharge on students will be investigated by a three-member panel headed by a retired judge.

It has been agreed that the chief security officer of HAU will not hold this position on the main campus of the varsity, they said, adding no legal and disciplinary action will be taken against the protesting students.

Other demands which were accepted include revision of the stipend structure.

All examinations, thesis seminars, thesis submissions and PG admissions should be rescheduled and the time period should be extended by 20-30 days, the students said, while adding this demand was also accepted.

On Tuesday, students protesting at HAU had reiterated their key demand for the removal of Vice Chancellor Kamboj and threatened to close all gates of the varsity on June 27 if this condition along with others is not met.

The 'Chhatra Nyay Mahapanchayat' protest, held outside gate number 4 of the university, had witnessed participation from opposition leaders, farmer unions, student organisations and employee bodies, all extending support to the students.

Last week, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini constituted a four-member committee to hold discussions with the students, who had alleged that they were assaulted by university security during peaceful protests demanding the rollback of revised scholarship eligibility norms for postgraduate students.

The government-appointed committee comprised Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda, Public Works Minister Ranbir Gangwa, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi and Nalwa MLA Randhir Panihar.

While the Congress, INLD and JJP were among the opposition parties which had extended support to the protesting students, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also backed the students and spoke to them via a video call recently.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)